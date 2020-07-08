Rather than leading the nation in a rational response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has now decided to reverse course and tell everyone that they must simply learn to “live with” COVID-19.
From the beginning, even before many states in March accepted that stay-at-home orders were needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, epidemiologists and health experts told us that three simple things would help us slow the spread of the virus and make it possible for the economy to function:
• Maintain social distance of at least six feet.
• Wear a face mask when in public covering your mouth and nose.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
However, instead of paying attention to the words of professionals who for years have worked to address highly contagious diseases, many national and state government officeholders chose to ignore or deny the experts and follow their political leanings.
They denied the need for implementing these safety measures nationwide.
Rather than telling Americans the truth – that it would require a lot of sacrifice to get through this health crisis with no vaccine or consistently effective medical treatments – they chose to tell everyone that in only a few weeks or months the nation would be past this crisis.
The decision each person has made since then, in how to respond to the pandemic, has brought us to this watershed moment: more than 2.8 million confirmed COVID-19 infections nationwide, with more than 130,000 deaths.
It has been only four short months, yet already many people are treating this disease as a joke: Students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, reportedly holding “COVID parties,” betting who would contract the coronavirus first; thousands of people populating too many of the nation’s beaches and not maintaining social distance; dozens crowding bars and parties where virus spread is more likely.
How many of the deaths so far from COVID-19 have impacted the families of public officials who have been the most strident voices on not wearing masks or social distancing?
How many of them have had friends and loved ones who died even one day, one week or one month sooner than they might otherwise because they contracted COVID-19?
How many of them said goodbye as their loved one entered the hospital and never saw them again because of the contagiousness of COVID-19?
Why haven’t they listened to the pleas of doctors, nurses and others in health care who have carried the burden of attending to and comforting COVID-19 victims as they took their last breath?
Yes, it’s true that we must learn to live with COVID-19, and far beyond the availability and distribution of a vaccine. Many people already don’t believe in taking vaccines for illnesses we know are preventable, and I expect COVID-19 will be no different.
But we don’t have to live with COVID-19 at the current astronomical infection rate.
We don’t have to live with COVID-19 with the current unacceptably high death rate.
Be your own health care advocate and listen to the advice of epidemiologists, not ill-informed public officials:
• Maintain social distance of at least six feet.
• Wear a face mask when in public covering your mouth and nose.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.