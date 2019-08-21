The leading industry in Mississippi is agriculture, employing about 29 percent of the state’s workforce on more than 42,000 farms that encompass about 11.2 million acres of land.
The industry generated more than $7.6 billion of value in 2016, according to the Mississippi State University Extension Service.
As are many other Trump administration cabinet officials, the office of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture is held by apparent swamp-dweller Sonny Perdue, whose Salisbury, Maryland-based poultry business generated about $6.7 billion in annual sales in 2016, his company alone close to equaling our state’s entire agriculture economy.
Purdue has been a strong defender of Trump’s deficit spending – something Republicans of years past would have said they strongly opposed – as well as the administration’s trade policies and tariff war with China that have so severely damaged U.S. agriculture.
When Perdue was in Minnesota recently, Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish spoke on behalf of his organization in opposition to the policies that have devastated farm incomes in 2019. Wertish said the policies aren’t just hurting farmers now but are doing long-term damage.
Referring to the government checks Trump is writing to those farmers as “market facilitation payments,” Wertish said, “It’s already being referred to by the public as welfare payments to the farmers as bailouts. … When does it stop? In the last two-and-a-half years the federal deficit has ballooned by more than two to three trillion dollars. The taxpayer is not going to stand for this. And we, as farmers, we need our markets back. … If the farmer goes in to see his lender in the fall and says he’s sorry, doesn’t have enough money, he can’t make it, the banker doesn’t tell him that you’re a patriot, you don’t have to pay your bill.”
So apparently Perdue and the Trump administration have decided that the way to make up the tens of billions of dollars forfeited to the president’s war of egos with China is to cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAP – for a savings of $2.5 billion. More than 3 million people who depend on the program, 8 percent of all recipients, will be removed.
As I reported previously, FeedingAmerica.org for the eighth year has named Mississippi as the most food insecure state in the nation. The organization tracks food insecurity, which is a household’s ability to feed all its members to support a healthy life.
How is it that a state whose top industry is agriculture – which supports almost a third of its workforce – is food insecure?
A secondary result of the SNAP benefit cut would be to remove some 265,000 children from the free school lunch program.
To remove the food safety net from the poorest families in the same year that the administration gives trillions of dollars of tax cuts to large corporations and wealthy people is one of the cruelest ironies.
Mississippians will be among those hurt most by these policy changes.
The elected officials who represent Mississippi and those seeking election must be pushed to work on their constituents’ behalf and oppose these policy changes.