In 1994, Mississippi Attorney General Mike Moore was the first of the nation’s attorneys general to file a lawsuit against 13 tobacco companies, seeking reimbursement of millions of dollars the state had spent treating people with tobacco-related illnesses.
As one state after another joined the lawsuit, the tide of public pressure became so overwhelming that the tobacco companies in 1998 settled the lawsuits for $246 billion, $4.1 billion of it for Mississippi.
Although the payments were expected to yield about $4 billion in the first 25 years, the settlement requires that the payments continue as long as the defendant companies are in business.
From the proceeds of the lawsuit Mississippi founded the Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi and the state poured tremendous effort into anti-tobacco education programs. The attorney general’s office gave seed money to establish Boys & Girls Clubs around the state in its effort to teach young people from an early age the dangers of tobacco and other drugs.
The settlement payments come to the state in the form of annual payments – more than $100 million a year – and are supposed to go into a trust fund. However, like most of the other states that received tobacco settlement money, Mississippi’s Legislature has diverted the funds to other budget needs, and the 2016 legislative budget summary projected that the trust fund balance would zero out that year.
As the extent of the nation’s opioid crisis – and the central role big pharmaceutical companies and drug retailers played in it – becomes more apparent, some are suggesting the approach states took against tobacco companies, filing lawsuits against the offending companies.
Unfortunately, we are not in a position to tackle only one problem at a time.
While the tobacco lawsuit put an end to tobacco ads that targeted youths and saw an end to Joe Camel and the Marlboro Man, those same tobacco companies have found a new vehicle to addict more people to nicotine: electronic cigarettes.
According to the research, a single cartridge for an e-cigarette contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes. Not only are youths using the e-cigarettes, with some parents even providing them to their children as an alternative to cigarettes, but these young people are consuming more than one cartridge a day.
As of early 2019, Mississippi had 153 municipalities and 5 counties that are 100 percent smoke-free, with 114 of them also having restrictions on e-cigarettes. Another 13 communities were partially smoke-free.
The Mississippi Department of Health receives $20 million each year from the tobacco settlement money to fund tobacco prevention programs, and the state has seen a reduction by about 50 percent in tobacco use among middle school students and more than 25 percent among high school students since 1998.
However, although state lawmakers have enacted laws banning tobacco from government buildings, they have not passed a statewide ban on tobacco products and e-cigarette use in public places. To do so would eliminate the need for local boards to act.
These state lawmakers should be pressed to tackle this issue from the perspective of preventing nicotine-caused deaths, and also to reduce state funds spent to care for Medicaid recipients suffering from nicotine-caused illnesses.
After all, recovering money spent to treat these illnesses is the reason the state receives a $100+ million budget infusion from the tobacco settlement.