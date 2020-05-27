Like most other traditions so far in 2020, Memorial Day this year was notable for the many ways it was commemorated with social distancing and wearing masks as central elements.
The annual National Memorial Day Concert presented by PBS didn’t feature its usual concert on the U.S. Capitol lawn, but rather videotaped performances and tributes, some new for this year and some videos from prior year programs.
This year’s Memorial Day recognitions and tributes not only included people in military service who have given their lives to protect their fellow Americans, but medical professionals and essential workers throughout our society who have given their lives serving coronavirus victims and the community at large.
While military sacrifice is honored by medals for families left behind, those coronavirus deaths are acknowledged only by their families and loved ones. There are no purple hearts, no silver or bronze stars.
Yet those individuals are heroes, too.
Even now they continue to go into hospitals, intensive care units and many other places where their health and lives may be at risk.
Even as the nation reopens, hundreds of thousands of Americans are still battling this illness, and the damage COVID-19 can do now is not any less than it was weeks ago.
The easing of restrictive orders in all 50 states intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 meant that hundreds of thousands of people across the nation chose to crowd into many different venues over Memorial Day weekend, even though officials continued to request that people limit nonessential activity outside their homes.
It will be a couple of weeks before we know the extent of risk those individuals took in terms of whether they became infected with COVID-19 as a result of their activities.
Essential workers, though, don’t get to make a choice. Their jobs require that they put themselves – and sometimes even their families – at risk every day.
Though it is not yet June 1, as of Monday the number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 is more than 97,000, and the number who have tested positive for the illness is more than 1.6 million.
Can you remember how shocked you were less than two months ago at the thought of so many people in this nation losing their lives to this disease? Early on, 100,000 was thought as a possible, horrible, upper limit of this disease’s death toll.
Now, as the deaths are reported in the thousands each day, we seem to have become numb to how significant each death is. Someone lost a spouse, a parent, a sister or brother, a child, a beloved friend. Many others will lose someone today.
Those who mourn were unable to spend last hours, last moments with their loved ones. They don’t have the comfort of extended family and community for final burial rites.
Loosening the severe restraints and restrictions of past weeks doesn’t mean throwing aside all precautions and resuming activity as before.
It’s possible to go to work, enjoy social activities with a few people, shop for family needs, all without putting yourself and others at risk of viral spread.
This disease is still with us.