August is National Make-A-Will Month.
Although the calendar month is about to end, the need for end-of-life planning and to prepare a will continues year-round.
If you are someone who avoids thinking about your own death or the death of someone dear to you, perhaps the process of will planning will bring you to the acceptance that death is a phase of life no one can avoid.
Death is an emotional and traumatic time, with survivors often facing decisions and issues for the first time:
• Is there life insurance that will pay final expenses?
- If there is life insurance, will the beneficiary or beneficiaries know you want them to use some of the proceeds for that purpose?
• If you have a mortgage, is there a life insurance policy that will pay off the mortgage at your death?
• What if you suffer an incapacitating accident or illness? Do you have a living will to designate who will make decisions for you?
A lawyer is usually the person to consult when you are ready to make your will. However, even before you consult a lawyer you can educate yourself about some of the practical and legal issues surrounding your own or a loved one’s death:
• Are there underage children whose guardianship must be secured?
• What assets are there, such as cash, bank accounts, your personal possessions, real property, investments, business ownership?
• What outstanding debts and other liabilities are there?
- Who will be your heir or heirs, and are there conditions you want to place on inheritances?
Although state law will govern, you can begin thinking about how you would like to have these matters and others handled.
A number of educational resources are available as close as your computer from the Mississippi State University Extension Service, http://extension.msstate.edu/family/family-financial-management/estate-and-financial-planning:
• Publication IS1410 – “Family Insurance Planning”
• Publication P1742 – “Planning Your Estate Part 1: Where to Begin”
• Publication P1739 – “Planning Your Estate Part 2: Where There’s a Will There’s a Way”
(Yes, those publication numbers are correct, even though they seem out of order.)
• Publication P2220 – “Declaring Your Wishes Through An Advance Health-Care Directive: A Guide for Mississippi Families”
In this digital age, another issue most of us don’t think about is what happens to our online social media accounts after we die.
Mississippi State Extension also offers a workshop on “Technology After You Die” that helps participants think about how to plan ahead for what happens to their digital accounts after they are gone, handling passwords and electronics like smartphones, tablets and computers. The MSU Information Sheet 2011, “Social Media: You Can’t Take It with You,” is another information source in this discussion.
And then, for those of us who are single and nonparents, I found an interesting article last year by Marci Alboher writing in the New York Times, “If You Don’t Have Children, What Do You Leave Behind?”
It’s common for people who have children to feel sympathy for those of us who don’t, even if nonparenting is a conscious choice.
What they usually don’t consider is that there are parents whose children choose not to be their support system as they age, as well as parents whose children require caregiving throughout their lives.
One thing is for sure, life for each of us will end, with or without a plan.
I like the late journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s attitude about it:
“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a ride?”