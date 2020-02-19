It was a long time coming, but the original Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965.
While the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution gave minorities the right to vote under the protection of federal law, the Voting Rights Act was needed to provide the tools to actually enforce the rights those laws guaranteed.
As the Association for the Study of African American Life and History focuses on “African Americans and the Vote” this month, revisiting voter suppression history is timely.
Long-standing systemic efforts to suppress the votes of minorities led to the inclusion of particular scrutiny for a number of Southern states to assure they did not use shenanigans to undermine minority voting rights.
During the civil rights era it was the votes of African Americans that were targeted, but now the target groups include Latinos, LGBTQ, Asian Americans, indigenous populations and other minorities.
Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act required some states and jurisdictions to submit any proposed changes to voting rules and laws to the U.S. Justice Department and receive approval before those changes could be made.
Some states might be seen as likely subjects for monitoring under Section 4: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.
But some of the states might surprise you as they did me: Alaska and Arizona, as well as parts of California, Michigan, New York, North Carolina and South Dakota.
The provision proved successful in maintaining minority access to the ballot box, but it had to be reauthorized periodically.
Then along comes a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2013 – a narrow 5-4 decision – that put a halt to all the forward progress made since 1966. In a decision titled Shelby County (Alabama) vs. Holder the court ruled that the formula used by the Justice Department in monitoring those states was unconstitutional.
The Court, however, left open the possibility that Congress could rewrite the law, and on Dec. 6, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a newly-strengthened Voting Rights Advancement Act.
As reported in Mother Jones, the new bill would “require all states to get federal approval for election changes that are known to disproportionately affect voters of color, such as strict voter ID laws, tighter voter registration requirements and polling place closures in areas with large numbers of minority voters.”
A 2013 study conducted by researchers at the University of California San Diego found that “by instituting strict voter ID laws, states can alter the electorate and shift outcomes toward those on the right. Where these laws are enacted, the influence of Democrats and liberals wanes and the power of Republicans grows. Unsurprisingly, these strict ID laws are passed almost exclusively by Republican legislatures.”
In fact, almost 1,700 polling places were closed between 2012 and 2018 in states that before then required federal approval for such changes under Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, according to the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights.
If one person, one vote is truly the law of our land, no one should object to qualified electors having their rights protected.
Use your voice and urge Mississippi’s senators to get on board with passing the new Voting Rights Advancement Act.