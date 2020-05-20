Last week, conservative commentators went on the attack against Dr. Anthony Fauci after he testified in a U.S. Senate hearing that it was chancy to reopen schools in the fall.
Their complaint: Fauci was never elected to anything.
To that I say, thank goodness Fauci remained in public service and didn’t choose elective office.
For decades Fauci has served both Democrat and Republican administrations with his experience and expertise.
The person who was elected the 45th president of the United States said about COVID-19 on Feb. 26: “You have 15 cases, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to go down to close to zero.”
The person who was elected the 45th president of the United States said that people should ingest some kind of disinfectant to cure COVID-19. Ingesting disinfectant usually results in people calling poison control for an antidote.
Voters haven’t been known for always electing the smartest people to political office.
In federal agencies and in state offices, people like Fauci have chosen to spend their professional careers in public service, gaining expertise and using what they learn to serve the public good.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a leading scientific voice for the federal COVID-19 pandemic panel on handling the crisis in the United States. Not only is Fauci a world-renowned expert on infectious diseases, but according to polls he is the person most trusted by Americans to provide honest and accurate information about the pandemic.
The attack against Fauci came the day after the nation’s largest public university system announced that it would not hold in-person classes this fall.
A high school principal in North Carolina, who one year was named North Carolina’s principal of the year, said his school is working on plans for the fall that include probably bringing half the students into the classroom each day for social distancing, with alternate days spent at home with distance learning.
Mississippi State University President Dr. Mark Keenum said in an interview last week that although MSU plans to bring students back on campus in the fall, one plan they are considering is to schedule classes in a blend of online and face-to-face instruction, as well as implementing infection control procedures campus wide that have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those are creative alternatives to help schools decrease the spread of coronavirus in a school setting, but it may not be possible for all schools to come up with workable solutions, especially in our largely rural communities.
I don’t know how families with children in different grades and attending different schools on different schedules might be able to juggle such a new world of education planning.
Infectious disease experts across the nation agree that robust COVID-19 testing availability and effective contact tracing are two prerequisites to successfully reopening all venues.
Expansive COVID-19 testing is building, but has not reached the levels these experts believe is needed.
Without those two elements being in place, fall school reopenings may be in question.