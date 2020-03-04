The month of March ushers in another commemoration month – Women’s History Month.
Since 1982, Congress has proclaimed March as a time to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of women. Five years into celebrating these accomplishments as Women’s History Week, the event was extended to Women’s History Month in 1987.
This year’s milestone of 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified that gave women the right to vote, it seems a fitting time that gender equality be fully codified in the Constitution with ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
However, last month U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, one of the greatest champions of women’s rights both as a practicing attorney and during her time on the Supreme Court, cast doubt on whether the Equal Rights Amendment has a chance right now to actually become law.
An event at Georgetown University Law School, Ginsberg said there is a cloud over the ERA’s ratification now that the 38th state needed to ratify it has come on board. She suggested that perhaps the process needs to start anew.
Three issues bring full ratification into question:
• The 1972 congressional resolution that sent the Equal Rights Amendment to states to be ratified indicated that three-fourths of states – 38 states – must ratify the amendment within seven years, or by 1979. Even though congress extended the deadline another three years, to 1982, no additional states ratified it during that time. However, the Equal Rights Amendment itself does not say that it must be approved within seven years. The ERA says that “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
• While 35 states approved the Amendment within the first five years, it wasn’t until 2017 that Nevada became the 36th state to approve the Amendment. In 2018, Illinois was the 37th state to approve it, and last year Virginia became the 38th state to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
• Not only are there court challenges to the validity of these belated ratifications, but Ginsberg’s comments also raise the issue of whether the states of Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee and South Dakota’s rescinding of their ratifications of the ERA are also valid.
In this year 2020, when more than half of registered voters are women, it seems as nonsensical to me as it did in 1972 that passage of the ERA would even be in question.
Back then conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly led the opposition to the ERA, contending that “women would be forced to go to war, would lose their right to child support and alimony, and society would fall apart.”
Why should ratifying the ERA be required to conclude in a specified amount of time? After all, the 27th Amendment that sets the time when congressional salary increases take effect was ratified in 1992, 202 years after it was first proposed.
Would the female majority electorate in any state stand for representatives and senators who would not uphold passage of the Equal Rights Amendment now?
I hope the answer to that question is a resounding “no.”