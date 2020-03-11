I was dismayed to read last week that the U.S. Supreme Court has taken up a challenge to the validity of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Millions of consumers are still suffering the aftermath of the 2008 housing crisis that turned their dreams of home ownership into a nightmare of home mortgages that left them financially devastated.
Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 that created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which functions under the Federal Reserve and protects consumers from abusive practices in the financial industry. The agency has achieved a number of notable successes:
• Helped bring to light in late 2016 and early 2017 the millions of fraudulent accounts opened by Wells Fargo Bank employees in the names of their customers without their customers’ knowledge.
• Helped win settlements for consumers of almost $3 billion in the Wells Fargo bank account fraud case.
• Helped win the resignation of Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf, along with his fine of $17.5 million, in the bank account fraud case.
• Brought scrutiny to the debt traps people fall into when they use payday lenders, financial institutions that previously had no financial oversight. One company was required to pay a $5 million fine for its deceptive practices, primarily to military families.
• Helped reduce student debt that ate up much of families’ budgets for many years after college.
• Helped curb predatory mortgage lending practices.
• Helped bring reforms to many other forms of consumer debt, including credit card debt.
However, under the Trump administration the agency has been steadily allowing the authority it has to protect consumers to die, and an adverse decision by the Supreme Court could eliminate the agency altogether.
Ironically, the key plaintiff that brought the lawsuit against the CFPB is Seila Law, a California law firm that is under investigation by the CFPB for misleading marketing of its debt-relief services.
While the U.S. Justice Department has traditionally used its legal staff to uphold the work of federal agencies, under Attorney General William Barr, the Trump administration’s Justice Department is siding with Seila Law and challenging the independence of the CFPB from the administration’s interference.
Like many other federal independent agencies and its oversight agency, the Federal Reserve, the law creating the CFPB gave it similar independence as the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Postal Service, the National Labor Relations Board and the Federal Trade Commission.
The stated purpose of such independence is to shield these agencies from the whims and influence of politics.
A decision in this case – Seila Law vs. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau – is expected from the Supreme Court before the court ends its session in June.
If the Supreme Courts gives a victory to Seila Law and the Trump administration in their challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and eliminates the agency, our next step is to press congressional representatives to create an equally effective law that can withstand any such legal onslaught in the future.