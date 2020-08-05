On Tuesday Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) finally signed a statewide order requiring that masks be worn in public gatherings and while shopping, an order that will be in effect for two weeks.
Before Tuesday Reeves had been issuing incremental orders for residents to wear masks in specific counties across the state.
The 37 counties previously under the governor’s mask order covered more than half of Mississippi’s residents, but even in the counties having a mask order some people have been defiantly resistant. Many believe masks don’t work anyway, and others say the orders infringe on their individual rights.
Mask supporters, however, have used the analogy that mask orders and ordinances are similar to anti-tobacco orders and ordinances. While tobacco users and vapers may feel their habit is only harmful to themselves, secondhand smoke and vape byproducts affect others in the environment, and those individuals should not be subjected to the health risks of passively inhaling harmful particles from the air.
Although the governor has been resistant to a statewide mask order, the issue of students, teachers and staff returning to school has brought the matter front and center.
Friday was the deadline for the state’s school districts to submit their plans for reopening, and the governor said he had read them all.
On Saturday the state’s chief health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, told the Mississippi State Medical Association that he believed schools should delay reopening through August, as Mississippi’s positive coronavirus tests reached a rate of 20 percent.
He did not go that far, but the governor did order a delay in school reopening for school districts in eight of the hardest-hit counties – Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington – and issued an order that all students, teachers and staff wear masks while at school.
Like countywide orders, statewide mask orders have limited effect because of the fluidity of borders.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) issued a statewide mask order a couple of weeks ago, but many Mississippi counties that were not under a mask order border Alabama. Tishomingo and Itawamba counties in Mississippi border Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama county with the highest COVID-19 case count in our area.
Many Mississippians work in Franklin County, where a luxury motor home plant, manufactured home builders, and chicken and meat processing plants are located.
As long as there is no nationwide order for U.S. residents to wear masks, health officials fear there is no viable way to see an end to our cycle of increasing COVID-19 cases.
But what if we flipped the script?
What if, in addition to issuing mask orders, those resisting wearing a mask were challenged nationwide to prove that masks don’t work.
“Prove that wearing a mask doesn’t work by wearing a mask for 30 days, and let’s see if anything changes, if anything happens.”
What could it hurt?
The worst outcome would be that nothing does change, and we continue down the deadly path we’re already on.