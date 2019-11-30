Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.