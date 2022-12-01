The Tupelo Chapter of the Mississippi Writers Guild met recently and drafted a list of the many reasons each member is thankful for the beautiful northern region of Mississippi.
The number one reason? The greater Tupelo area is diverse and welcoming and does an excellent job of preserving the past's positive aspects while embracing a modern present.
"Mississippi is a safe haven, a best-kept secret, with an unusual blend of the future and the past."
"Tupelo is not an intimidating town, and there is an unexpected creative energy here."
"The local restaurant scene is amazing. There are so many delicious options."
"There are plenty of worship opportunities."
"Wide open spaces. We have space here and places you can go and be out in nature."
"Tupelo has a great deal of entertainment between The Lyric, Cadence Bank Arena and local artists that play live music at different establishments in town."
"Local businesses are important here, and they are well supported by customers and each other."
"North Mississippi has the largest rural healthcare system in America. The hospital and healthcare system are top-notch."
"Tupelo has a symphony and a ballet!"
"There are ample opportunities to give back in this area. The Link Centre is a great example of an organization that serves the community in various ways."
"We have a fabulous local art scene. There are art galleries and several public art (murals) to see."
"Sustainability is important in this area. We believe in using what we already have. Our wide selection of antique stores is impressive too."
"There are many opportunities for education here with two major universities nearby, plus several excellent community colleges."
"Elvis Presley, of course."
"Disc Golf, several local parks, and state parks too; there is always something to do here."
"Fiber internet. Having solid rural internet access is important, and that has been done here."
"Everything you see or read about Mississippi is about its past, not its present. There are so many good things happening in our state, and many of them are happening right here in the Tupelo area."
Interestingly enough, several of the Mississippi Writers Guild members are not originally from the Tupelo area or even from Mississippi. Universally, we agreed that North Mississippi feels like home. There's just something about it…that unexpected energy, the feeling of belonging, or perhaps returning. Tupelo is home, and we are so very thankful for that.
– Mississippi Writers Guild-Tupelo Chapter
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.