This is in response to Jamie Brock’s letter on Nov. 4, "Criticism of Joe Biden mostly foolish." I am not sure who your friends are, but none of mine are blaming the meteoric rise in gas prices on the Mississippi Legislature. We know why the price of gas and everything else is going up.
When Joe Biden won the election and got into office, the first thing he did was to shut down the Keystone pipeline. Before he did this America was energy independent. The price of gas was $1.59 a gallon. Last time I checked the price of a gallon of gas was $2.98.
It takes gas to transport almost everything. By shutting the pipeline down, he created shortages in oil thereby creating shortages in gas. When the gas prices went up, so did everything else mostly because of this. Just look at the price of nearly everything. Temporary inflation? That’s funny. You are right. He has no control over OPEC or world prices, but he has created shortages here so we have to depend upon other countries for our gas.
As far as your point on the vaccination being a big fuss and paying your own medical bills: the only fuss is Americans being FORCED to take the vaccination. I got COVID-19, and I did pay my own medical bills. The only fuss is American people being forced to take it. I did not take it and will not take it. We used to be a democracy, and now America is being turned into a dictatorship. People who don’t want to take the vaccination should not be forced to.
People are waking up and seeing that Joe Biden is overstepping his bounds. When he was running for president he said only dictators passed presidential mandates. Now that he is president, my how that has changed.