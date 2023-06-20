I have read the New York Times since subscribing in 1973. The anti-Times claims made by Cal Thomas in the June 17 Daily Journal are not true.
He wrote, “There hasn’t been a consistent conservative at the Times since the late William Safire.”
For decades, Safire was my favorite columnist. When Safire retired, conservative William Kristol of The Weekly Standard replaced him. My favorite columnist, conservative David Brooks, has been at the Times 20 years. Brooks was at The Wall Street Journal nine years. Ross Douthat and Brett Stephens are other conservative Times columnists.
Thomas charged there are anti-Trump, anti-DeSantis and anti-John Roberts columns in the Times but did not claim anything in the columns is untrue. Thomas did claim there is bias by Times reporters but gave no examples or names.
Publishing this column that attacks good journalists at the New York Times might as well be an attack on the good journalists working at the Daily Journal, a newspaper that routinely publishes attacks on journalists — be they by Michael Reagan, who has a newspaper column only because he happened to be adopted by a certain Hollywood actor and his first Hollywood actor wife, or a local columnist who spells the word borders with an “a.”
I realize who Cal Thomas is and what kind of column he writes. He can write untruthfully about the Times if he wants to, like Roger Wicker did in claiming the 1619 Project is “debunked,” but George McLean meant for CREATE to do a better job with the Daily Journal property than publishing falsehoods.
The Times is the best news source emanating in America. This is not a recent development: No less than William F. Buckley’s National Review did an exhaustive audit of the Times in 1972, hoping to expose bias. Instead, the conservative magazine reported: “The Times news administration was so evenhanded it must have been deeply dismaying to the liberal opposition,” and that other media should follow the Times’s example: “Were the news standards of the Times more broadly emulated, the nation would be far better informed and more broadly served.”
Chico Harris
Oxford
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.