If not already, U.S. House Democrats abandoned any claims to morality with their actions Sept. 23-24. They passed an amendment to the National Defense Appropriations Act requiring all females between the ages of 18 and 25 to register with the Selective Service for possible involuntary military service.
The NDAA containing the amendment was passed by the House with Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Mississippi, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Missississippi, supporting it while Mississippi Republican Reps. Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo opposed.
The House also passed the Women's Health Protection Act to codify legal abortion in law. This act is even more liberal than the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling. It was supported by all Democrats except one and opposed by all Republicans. This bill contradicts the God-given right to life, one of the three foundational principles this nation was founded upon — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Please remember these bills — H.R. 4350, the National Defense Appropriations Act, and H.R. 3755, the Women's Health Protection Act — and let your senators know where you stand on abortion and requiring women to register for the draft.
Unfortunately we have factions in this country that no longer respect the principles and standards that made this the greatest nation in the world, and they are determined to pursue a path to destruction, domination and poverty. All they need to be successful is for freedom-loving Americans to remain silent.