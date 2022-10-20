The pandemic showed us what parents of young children and early childhood educators have known for decades: our economy doesn’t work without child care.
We are members of the Mississippi’s Early Childhood Investment Council (ECIC), which is composed of business leaders across the state that advocate for investments in early learning programs, and we know this: if we want families and Mississippi’s economy to thrive, we need child care.
Child care is a critical support for working families and can enable those who have left the workforce to get back to work. As industry leaders looking to hire quality staff right now, we can attest to the need for more affordable access to childcare.
One of our members, Jeff Good of Bravo and Sal & Mookie’s in Jackson, explains our concerns from his perspective:
“In the restaurant industry, we hire a lot of single parent home employees — primarily mothers — and these young ladies are unable to work if they do not have access to child care. The pandemic hollowed out the workforce as day cares and schools closed and everything was home-based. No single parent could work, thus the stimulus package provided by the federal government provided a bridge. But the stimulus is long gone, and many parents are still without options. The number one thing we could do to get everyone back to work is provide child care. It is truly the No. 1 business challenge for my industry.”
It isn’t just our companies that have lost revenue due to staffing and child care issues. Before the pandemic, a report by the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimated that Mississippi lost $673 million annually as a result of child care breakdowns.
This means that in order to ensure Mississippi’s economy is strong and our businesses have the workers we need, we have to make sure families have access to affordable, high-quality child care. The child care system we have today isn’t working for families, workers or business owners. Parents can’t afford to pay more, and early childhood educators are making less in Mississippi than dishwashers or cashiers, which leads to extremely high turnover and a staffing crisis for child care programs. In fact, on average, child care educators make $25,000 less than a pre-K teacher in a school setting doing similar work.
To support Mississippi’s current and future workforce, we need the Legislature to invest in making sure early childhood educators — the workforce behind the workforce — are paid fairly for their important work. It benefits us all to ensure these educators have the support they need to provide high-quality care that families can access and afford.
–MISSISSIPPI’S EARLY CHILDHOOD INVESTMENT COUNCIL includes Wade Broyles, Regional Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure; Gen. Augustus "Leon" Collins, CEO, MINACT Inc.; Jeff Good, president, Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group; David Gray, vice president and Chief Financial Officer, Consolidated Catfish Producers (Delta Pride Catfish); Jonathan Jones, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Harrah’s Gulf Coast, Caesars Entertainment; Willie Jones, President and CEO, Dependable Source Corporation; Debra McGee, Senior Vice President & Director of Minority Business Development, BankPlus; Jack Reed Jr., Chairman, R. W. Reed Company; and Nicole Stubbs, Vice President of Performance Improvement, Greenwood-Leflore Hospital.
