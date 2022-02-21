In her recent column, Cathy Grace criticized me for wanting to combat Critical Race theory. If she had actually read what it is that the Mississippi Center for Public Policy proposes, she would see that we are not seeking to restrict how history is taught at all.
What our bill does is prevent public money being used to compel young Mississippians to personally affirm “that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior; or that individuals should be adversely treated on the basis of their sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin.”
Grace makes a powerful point in her article about the equality of all of humankind. I agree. All Americans, as the Declaration of Independence put it, are “created equal”.
It is precisely because of that that we should reject Critical Race theory, a deeply divisive ideology. Critical Race theory reformulates the old Marxist idea that society is divided between the oppressors and the oppressed, replacing the class categories of bourgeoisie and proletariat with the identity categories of white and black.
Far from preventing anyone from teaching about the history of the Civil Rights movement, our proposal is in keeping with the spirit of that great movement for social progress. No one who believes in Dr Martin Luther King’s dream of America as a country where people are judged on the content of their character, rather than by the color of their skin, could find our proposal objectionable.
– Douglas Carswell, president & CEO, Mississippi Center for Public Policy