As a constituent of state Sen. Chad McMahan, I am writing in support of his being open-minded on the issue of extending access to health care to our fellow Mississippians who are working hard for a living but are currently not able to afford health insurance.
One characteristic of a wise legislator is a willingness to be curious about exploring options to solve the peoples’ problems. Learning is growing. Today’s problems require today’s solutions.
Not being able to afford health insurance for yourself, or for your spouse, or for your children can be a desperate feeling. I do not know any of us who are covered by government programs (Medicare or Medicaid) or by private policies who are willing to give up our coverage for ourselves or our loved ones.
Currently there are proposals that present Mississippi legislators with the ability to bring coverage to thousands of our working neighbors who cannot afford it and do not have it; 38 states have taken advantage of similar opportunities.
Adding these neighbors could help keep Mississippi’s hospitals open and able to be there for us when we are sick. A healthy work force is a productive work force and puts more money into circulation and into our economy helping all of us.
I appreciate Sen. McMahan considering these realities as he conscientiously does his duty.