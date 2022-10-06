As your constituent in Mississippi, I urge Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Rep. Trent Kelly and Sen. Roger Wicker to co-sponsor the Universal School Meals Program Act of 2021 (S. 1530/HR 3115) to make sure all students have the nourishment they need to learn and grow.
During the pandemic, food insecurity has grown dramatically. In response, USDA has provided waivers to schools, allowing them to offer meals to all students at no charge. This has helped support access to nutritious meals, and should not be rolled back after the pandemic.
The last year has underscored what educators and nutrition and anti-hunger advocates already knew: Many students need a nutritious breakfast and lunch at school, but just miss out on qualifying for free or reduced-price meals. This leaves out too many children.
Additionally, some eligible students are not certified or fall through the cracks. What’s more, students often feel a sense of shame about needing free or reduced-price meals, and because of the stigma, they opt out of school breakfast and lunch as they get older. Children also bear the brunt of the unpaid school meal debt facing families and schools.
Healthy school meals for all would be life-changing for students, their families, schools and communities. Taking this step will reduce administrative work for schools so they can focus on providing the healthiest, most appealing meals possible.
As we recover from the pandemic, we have the opportunity to ensure that all students are hunger-free and ready to learn.
I urge my representatives to co-sponsor the Universal School Meals Program Act (S. 1530/HR 3115) to provide free healthy school meals for all students.
– Amanda Koonlaba
Saltillo
