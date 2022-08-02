District Attorney John Weddle and Judge Paul Funderburk continue their efforts to prosecute Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis. As a voter, I wonder why these two gentlemen aren’t attending to more pressing matters.
This prosecution and persecution of Davis for a misdemeanor is designed to remove her from the City Council. This is troubling in itself, but there is also the fact that Weddle and Funderburk are white (as am I) and Davis is Black. (I doubt a white councilman’s indiscretion would not cause such an uproar. Most likely it would quickly be swept under the rug.)
If you think there is no racial aspect to this situation, perhaps you would agree that there is still the perception that there is.
Did no one involved ask, “What about racial reconciliation?”
Or, “We don’t need to be a part of denouncing this outstanding black leader.”
Or simply, “This is a misdemeanor, for heaven’s sake!”
This judge and district attorney have shed some of their integrity and common sense; shame on them. Shame also on white City Council members and white citizens who are not protesting loudly about the ridiculousness of this continued violation of Davis’ life.
Wanda Waldrop,
Pontotoc
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.