Nothing says Halloween quite like tasty treats, glowing pumpkins, and — yes — even a little mischief. But if your plans involve raising a boo-zy glass to celebrate the spookiest night of the year, make sure you have a plan to keep yourself and those in your community safe from the dangers of drunk driving.
In a new initiative called Decide To Ride, Anheuser-Busch has teamed up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber to form a first-of-its-kind coalition aimed at ending drunk driving. Centered around the message that “you can’t drive drunk if you don’t drive there,” Decide To Ride encourages revelers everywhere to plan ahead for a safe ride home before the evening even begins. As you stock up on candy and pick out the perfect costume, remember to also plan ahead for a safe ride home to ensure ghosts and goblins are your scariest encounters of the night.
For more than 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful use of alcohol. At Mitchell Distributing, we’re proud to work alongside Anheuser-Busch to ensure that our communities can enjoy Halloween in a safe and fun way.
This Halloween, don’t let poor decisions haunt you forever. Wishing everyone a safe and spooky night!