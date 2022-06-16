District Attorney Doug Evans is not what the Circuit Court District 5, Place 2 needs in a judge.
We hold the key to accountability in every election; in fact, I would dare say those in the position of circuit judge must show the temperament suitable to be on the bench. Judicial races in our state typically haven’t drawn the amount of scrutiny as our other races. Often there is simply a lack of information about a judge’s performance or a district attorney’s performance as there aren’t many data points accessible to the public without significant research or news coverage.
However, this is not the case with Doug Evans. The Supreme Court of the United States, numerous news outlets across the United States, community groups and individuals have sounded the alarm on Evans’ unethical tactics in the Curtis Flowers cases. Malicious prosecutors like Evans shouldn’t be awarded for their behavior and should not be on the bench. Evans is currently involved in two lawsuits regarding his conduct.
George Orwell said, “A people that elect corrupt politicians, thieves and traitors are not victims … but accomplices.”
The community can no longer afford to be an accomplice to individuals like Evans for a circuit court judgeship or any other position. Evans might have fooled people for years, but the record is clear about what he is. The community need not get bit by the likes of him.
Change starts by going and voting in our November 2022 election.