The fight we saw after the 2020 presidential election made it clear that crucial parts of the Electoral Count Act (ECA) are ambiguous and need to be modernized and clarified in advance of the 2024 presidential election. It’s time to take steps to protect future elections and ensure that the president is chosen by the people of the United States, and no one else.
The current law responsible for detailing how Congress tallies and certifies states’ electoral votes following a presidential election, the ECA, is full of confusing and unclear language that has led some to claim the vice president can choose to reject states’ electors, which is incorrect. It is the sole right of the American people, not Congress, to choose our president, and it is a right that lawmakers should defend.
That’s why I’m encouraged to see Sen. Roger Wicker involved in bipartisan work to clarify the language of the ECA and prevent a repeat of the mess we saw after the last election. This should be done, and as he and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers push to pass these reforms, I hope they also prioritize passing other measures that can preserve election integrity.
The work that Wicker and his fellow lawmakers in Washington are doing to reform the ECA and protect our elections will be a key part of preventing further confusion in future elections, and people across the nation are counting on lawmakers to reach across the aisle to pass these fixes.