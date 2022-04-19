During the past year, I have noticed frequently that titles to Daily Journal articles have no relationship or only passing relationship to the text of the article. With each read, I declare my intent to write you a letter. April 9’s opinion piece by Sen. Roger Wicker was the last straw.
Please keep in mind that I am not a journalist, but a retired health lawyer. I surmise, however, that journalists’ education instructs that quality journalism includes goals such as “write truthful statements”, “do not sensationalize” and “accurately direct readers.” None of these goals were achieved in the title to Wicker’s opinion.
The opinion title was “Biden plan would appease dictators.” Nowhere in the opinion was there any reference to “dictators” or “appeasement.” The article’s substance was rather the Senator’s personal displeasure with several of President Biden’s budget items, some of which were not factually correct (but that is not my point). Had the title referenced the president’s budget, regardless of a reader’s agreement or disagreement, I would consider that journalism’s goals would have been achieved.
I did consider, however, that the senator drafted his opinion’s title. Such a fact would raise two issues, including both the Daily Journal’s integrity, control of its publication and its duty to publish the truth and the senator’s willingness to misstate the truth.
I prefer to believe that the Daily Journal should instead revisit its mission statement and focus on printing the truth in all articles. I am banking my subscription on that!