I am writing in regards to Tombigbee Electric’s miscellaneous and convenience fees on their new prepaid accounts, and really all the accounts.
Currently every time you make a payment online or over the phone you pay a $3.65 convenience fee. That’s not so bad if I weren’t on the prepaid paid plan where we pay by the week — or by the day for some people.
If you paid two times a week at four weeks, that equals eight payments. That's about $30 a month extra for paying your bill. Then every day they add a miscellaneous fee for 78 cents. We’ll say that times 30 days on average month. Another $23.40 a month! That's close to $53.40 in charges for miscellaneous fees that can’t be explained.
My power has been off multiple times for being 50 cents owed. So that tells me the miscellaneous fees, which no one can explain to me, that they add to my bill is the reason my power is cut off. Then it’s another $25 to have it cut back on, plus the $3.65 convenience fee which is $28.65.
It’s ridiculous, unnecessary expenses for people trying to pay their bills. Completely ridiculous! The community is tied to this company because they are the only utility company in our area that is active. We members own the company, they say, but we are bound to charges that are completely out of the control of the customer.
–William Graves
Mantachie
