LETTER TO THE EDITOR

'In God We Trust' belongs on license plates

By SHIRLEY TURNER of Tupelo
Jun 20, 2023

Why did our elected officials decide to remove "In God We Trust" from our license plates? The way most people drive today, we need to trust in God to keep us safe on the roads.

America is fast becoming a nation without God. What about prayer in the schools and the Ten Commandments?

God created this beautiful world. We better pray he won't turn his back on us if we expect him to bless America and keep our country free.

Shirley Turner
Tupelo