To paraphrase Will Rogers, “Mississippi citizens, beware! Our elected representatives are meeting in Jackson!”
They're there to decide what they can do to make our lives better. That's what they claim, anyway.
One proposal, which has been kicked around for some time, and seems to be gaining ground, is elimination of the state income tax. Now, to make up for that loss, these folks would raise the current sales tax to the neighborhood of 10%.
I've been wondering how that would affect the average Mississippian. I'm not an accountant, and it's possible I could have made a mistake. I don't want to think these folks are influenced by something that sounds good politically. So, somebody help me out here.
Best I can determine, the average household income for a couple in this state is about $43,000, plus or minus a couple grand. Currently, that couple's state income tax would amount to $1,670.
If that couple has two dependent children, their tax liability would decrease by $3,000 ($1500 for each child). Currently their state income then amounts to $0.
If the planned changes go into effect, for every $100 purchase (gasoline, tires, haircuts, groceries, restaurant meals, whatever) this couple makes, the cost increases from $7.50 to $10.00. At the end of the year, the theoretical couple's tax savings becomes a substantial increase instead.
I wonder also if these folks in Jackson have determined how the proposed income tax impacts Mississippi retirees. As best as I can figure, if you're over Mississippian 59 and a half years old and retired, that income isn't taxed. Neither is Social Security income.
Will Rogers once told of a very tall cowboy whose feet stuck out from under his blanket. His solution was to cut the top half from the bottom half, sew the top half to the bottom half, thereby making the blanket longer.