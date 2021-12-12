LETTER TO THE EDITOR Joe Biden not to blame for rise in gas prices By LYNN WESSON of Guntown Sam R. Hall Executive Editor Author facebook Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I would think you have an obligation to fact check letters to the editor and put disclaimers on false information. The letter ("Biden to blame for gas prices, mandates" by Mike Forardori) about Biden to blame for gas prices is factually wrong.USA TODAY article: Rising gas prices due to high demand and low supply, not Biden's policiesPolitiFact article: No evidence that Biden canceling an oil pipeline caused higher U.SThe. gas pricesLynn Wesson, Guntown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sam R. Hall Executive Editor Sam is a Tupelo native who joined the Daily Journal in 2021. He has spent 20 years in journalism, mostly in Mississippi. He and his wife, Tara, have three children. Author facebook Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Sam R. Hall Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Click Here to See Full Forecast Submit a Letter If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.