I would think you have an obligation to fact check letters to the editor and put disclaimers on false information. The letter ("Biden to blame for gas prices, mandates" by Mike Forardori) about Biden to blame for gas prices is factually wrong.

USA TODAY article: Rising gas prices due to high demand and low supply, not Biden's policies

PolitiFact article: No evidence that Biden canceling an oil pipeline caused higher U.SThe. gas prices

Lynn Wesson, Guntown

