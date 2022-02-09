The Lee County School District has two distinctly different faces: the North is appealing, well-constructed and flourishing, while the South is repugnant, unsound and declining.
Plantersville Middle School, all three Shannon schools and Verona Elementary lack the necessary attention to be striving, academically sound institutions of learning. while Guntown, Mooreviille and Saltillo schools receive the focused attention of the district.
The disparities among the schools in Lee County have continually been dismissed year after year. The placing of inadequate administration in the largely African American schools continues to leave the students in less than advantageous surroundings. Effective Black principals have been removed to make way for cronies, leaving the most important component of the schools, the students, to suffer indifference and mediocrity.
The buildings are decrepit, unsafe and lacking the beautification allotted to the schools in the North. Chaos and confusion are becoming commonplace where discipline is lacking or plainly ineffective and poorly constructed.
Students who attend Plantersville, Shannon and Verona deserve the same energy and attention given to their sister schools. However, the School Board continues to be blind to the effects of its neglect. Members have been active for years. No fresh ideas and new perspectives have been added. No one should be allowed to govern over a family member or friend employed by the district.
Favoritism will always rear its ugly head. Change can not come when the only focus is given to the "affluent schools," while the others are being secretly targeted for closure or destruction from the inside out.
It is time for a change in the Lee County School District. The policies and guidelines for superintendent, board members and administrators need to be revised. As long as "less than" is accepted in leadership, the students will continue to suffer and decline in academic achievement and secondary pursuits.
I'm asking parents, guardians, retired educators and anyone who values education to let the Lee County School Board know how disheartening their treatment of our children has become.