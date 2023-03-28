As a second-grade teacher, parent of two public school students and president of the Mississippi Association of Educators — a group of over 7,000 passionate educators across our state — I urge our legislators to collaborate and fully fund our public schools this year. The education system in Mississippi affects every Mississippian, from our economy to our quality of life and future as a state. Strong schools make a strong Mississippi, and it's time to invest in our students, educators, and support staff now.

Newsletters

Recommended for you