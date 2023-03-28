As a second-grade teacher, parent of two public school students and president of the Mississippi Association of Educators — a group of over 7,000 passionate educators across our state — I urge our legislators to collaborate and fully fund our public schools this year. The education system in Mississippi affects every Mississippian, from our economy to our quality of life and future as a state. Strong schools make a strong Mississippi, and it's time to invest in our students, educators, and support staff now.
As I travel across the state, I see dedicated and passionate educators and support staff doing everything they can to provide the best learning environment for our students. These are individuals who go the extra mile to ensure students have the opportunity to love learning and grow as citizens of Mississippi. However, the reality is that our public schools lack essential resources, leaving our students and educators to face daily challenges. Textbooks are scarce, and technology is unreliable.
Our students deserve clean, well-equipped, welcoming, and energizing learning environments with access to the latest technology and innovative teaching methods. They deserve to have a school with the necessary wrap-around services to ensure they can step into the classroom ready to learn and collaborate. Our teachers deserve the materials and resources they need to succeed and fair compensation for their hard work.
Ignoring the funding needs of our schools is not an option. The future of our state depends on the education we provide our students today. With over a billion dollars available, we must prioritize public education and give our students, educators, and support staff the resources they need to succeed.
Mississippi can become a leader in education and a 21st-century economy, but only if we fully fund our public schools. It's time to unite and invest in our future. Our students and educators deserve the best! Stronger schools mean a stronger Mississippi.
Erica Jones
President, Mississippi Association of Educators
