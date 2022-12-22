At a campaign rally in 1948, Harry Truman was making a typical fiery speech, and someone in the crowd yelled, "Give 'em hell, Harry!" Truman replied, "I never give anyone hell; I just tell the truth, and they think it's hell!" I am proud of what I said about Donald Trump and stand by every word of it. And, also, calling MAGA a cult. A cult with a pleasant slogan that is slavishly devoted to its dear leader is still a cult.

