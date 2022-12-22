At a campaign rally in 1948, Harry Truman was making a typical fiery speech, and someone in the crowd yelled, "Give 'em hell, Harry!" Truman replied, "I never give anyone hell; I just tell the truth, and they think it's hell!" I am proud of what I said about Donald Trump and stand by every word of it. And, also, calling MAGA a cult. A cult with a pleasant slogan that is slavishly devoted to its dear leader is still a cult.
A recent letter writer, Jerry Hampton, said that he missed Aunt Jemima and that Biden's black female Supreme Court appointee does not "know what a woman is," his own words. Answer these questions then, sir: When Trump bragged that, because of his wealth and power, he could walk up to any woman he wanted and grab her crotch, did he "know what a woman is?" If Trump walked up to your daughter and did the same thing, would you still applaud him and support him? If your answer is yes, you're a cult member.
Earlier this month, before he peevishly took it back under a firestorm of criticism, Trump advocated terminating the Constitution, overturning the 2020 election and having himself reinstalled as president immediately. Veterans and retired vets, you swore an oath to defend the Constitution. Remember that far back? If Biden had said Trump's words, you would all be marching in the streets right now demanding his head. When Trump says it, where is your loyalty to that oath? Trent Kelly and Roger Wicker, you are veterans. You have nothing to say when the government you swore to defend with your life is attacked? Your silence speaks louder than any patriotic drivel you have to offer at campaign events.
That same writer called the January 6 riot a "peaceful protest." So who beat all those police bloody and tried to kill them that day? Did the "peaceful" protesters hug the police too hard and cause their injuries? Why didn't Mississippi's noble GOP congressmen and senators embrace those lovable protesters? Why did they hide from them then, and why do they still defend them now?
On the dead subject of Afghanistan, did anyone notice that no U.S. soldiers came home in body bags last Christmas and none are this Christmas, either? Isn't that a good thing? Our enemies, the Taliban and ISIS, are killing each other because we aren't there to shoot at. I have no problem with that, do you?
Richard Wilkinson
Amory
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
10 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&