I'd like to respond to the temper tantrum from Richard Wilkinson in his recent letter to the editor. You referred to former President Donald Trump as a "carnival sideshow." I'd love to return to that sideshow, that way gasoline would be $2 a gallon instead of $3.50 like we have now. Inflation would be 1.5% instead of 10%. I forgot, that's only transitory.
If you'll watch something besides CNN and The View, you'll see crime has skyrocketed since the sideshow. The dumb Democratic solution is to defund the police, turn the criminals loose and take Aunt Jemima's picture off the pancake box. Brilliant!
President Trump had a secure southern border; now it's a disaster. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris won't even go down there. Biden has sent $90 billion of our money to Ukraine. I happen to think America comes first. That money could have been used to finish the wall to protect us.
Also, Richard, how many missiles did Little Rocket Man in North Korea fire while Trump was in office? He launched five last week. What is Biden going to do about that?
Trump appointed three outstanding Supreme Court justices. Amy Coney Barrett knows what a woman is, unlike the woman Biden appointed.
Richard said MAGA is a cult. You must be thinking of Black Lives Matter or Antifa. We MAGA people worship God, and we know our rights come from God, not the government.
We also know marriage is between one man and one woman, and there is no such thing as climate change or global warming because God controls the weather. Jan. 6 was a mostly peaceful protest, not a riot or insurrection. We say Merry Christmas, not Happy Holidays. If that offends you, stick some plugs in your ears.
Finally, Mr. Wilkinson, Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and Make America Great Again!
Jerry Hampton
Pontotoc
