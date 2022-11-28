I'd like to respond to the temper tantrum from Richard Wilkinson in his recent letter to the editor. You referred to former President Donald Trump as a "carnival sideshow." I'd love to return to that sideshow, that way gasoline would be $2 a gallon instead of $3.50 like we have now. Inflation would be 1.5% instead of 10%. I forgot, that's only transitory.

