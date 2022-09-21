In all the furor over the migrants at Martha's Vineyard, both sides just fired up their political bases and ignored the people, both the migrants and the "stereotypical" liberals at the Vineyard. Buried in all the hoo-ha last week, one story on CNN actually noted something useful, for a brief instant.
A reporter was asking the people there who came out to help what they thought, and a gray haired, middle-aged woman said, "We're Christians. It's our duty to help people in need." Yeah, a liberal said that.
In that moment, she showed more Christian love and compassion than all the GOP and Democrats yelling back and forth. There are good, decent Democrats, Republicans, conservatives and liberals in every town in every state all over America, quietly raising their families and going about their daily business, but we never see or hear from any of them. The only people we see in left or right media are the strutting, preening roosters mugging for the cameras. And since we never see decent Americans covered, we believe that the whole country is nothing but bragging roosters. Then we wonder why things always seem so awful and why we always believe the worst about each other.
There are a lot more people in America like that kind lady, but we never see or hear from them, and it's just an accident that we heard from her. That Wednesday cartoon in the Daily Journal mocking the folks in Martha's Vineyard is obscene, seeing how they turned out to give hugs, feed, help and listen to the migrants dumped on their doorsteps by a man who showed no Christian caring of any kind at all.
Yes, they were liberals, but they showed more of God's love than any conservative that day. Why, these are the people we are told want to indoctrinate or even eat our children, remember? Who were the Pharisees and who were the Samaritans?
If a busload of migrants were dumped in Tupelo, Amory, Fulton or Starkville tomorrow, would we act more like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott and the screaming blowhards on FOX and MSNBC, or would we behave more like that anonymous lady in Martha's Vineyard and her fellow citizens? What would Jesus do?
– Richard Wilkinson, Amory
