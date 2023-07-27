As one who has enthusiastically read the Daily Journal since the 1960s, I have watched the newspaper’s politically rightward drift. It seems it started in the late 1990s.
This subscriber believes publisher William H. Bronson III and CREATE president Mike Clayborne use this newspaper to promote their personal right-wing ideology. At least four times in 2022, Bronson published an explanation about no longer publishing a Sunday Daily Journal. Each time, he started with, “The 40-year-high cost of inflation…”
“The 40-year-high cost of inflation” is popular among 2023 right-wingers. What is not mentioned: Ronald Reagan was President and was for every day of his 40-years-ago recession.
The Daily Journal gives a lot of space to Republicans and conservatives who seek to build up Reagan myths and take un-Christian shots at Jimmy Carter while doing it.
Roger Wicker is part of the problem, as his July 19 column shows. Wicker connected 1970s inflation to only President Carter. Fifty years to the day before Wicker’s blame game was published in the Daily Journal, the same newspaper and others around the world reported about Nixon trying to stop surging inflation with wage and price controls. Inflation persisted, and the next president — a Republican Nixon picked — was Gerald Ford. Some may remember his WIN (“Whip Inflation Now”) buttons. I was given one in downtown Tupelo and still have it. Despite Ford’s WIN buttons, inflation persisted and President Carter inherited it.
President Carter appointed Paul Volcker as Fed chairman. Carter did this despite Volcker warning him that the tough policies it would take to beat inflation would create short-term pain to achieve long-term gain and that he, President Carter, would be unpopular with the American people as a result of taking this conservative approach. Carter chose Americans and the United States over his popularity.
Volcker did what he told President Carter he would do, and there was indeed short-term pain for long-term gain. Did it work? When Volcker’s term ended in 1983, Reagan reappointed him.
Instead of giving Wicker free space, Clayborne and Bronson should be hiring journalists to interview and fact-check him.
