I hear frequent criticisms about the Daily Journal. I disagree, and here’s why.
I am curious to the extreme. I like to know stuff and I prefer reading newsprint rather than on an electronic screen.
However, I’m not interested in sports, so I don’t read the sports page, nor do I read Roger Wicker’s words. I read the obituaries; if I know the person, I read theirs, and if it’s someone I don’t know and it’s really long, I read it to learn what exemplary lives they lived. I stop at the grandkids.
I read the crime reports and am always pleased when someone I know isn’t listed. I read the religion page religiously to make sure I’m on the right path.
Bobby Harrison and Bill Crawford always write informative columns. Hmmm. Syndicated columnists Clarence Page, Cal Thomas, George Will, and others more liberal are there. Take your pick.
Oh, I mustn’t leave out Dear Abby, Heloise, Dr. Roach, and the comics.
Felder Rushing, Margaret Gratz, Robert St. John, Master Gardeners, and steadfast Ginna Parsons, who is beloved by all, surely, cannot be dismissed.
I could continue and at the risk of omitting the crime of leaving praise-worthy reporters and columnists out, I’ll close.
What more do you naysayers want? If you don’t read it, you have no right to weigh in. I greatly enjoy the Daily Journal, or, rather, the five-day Journal. Best wishes to it in the future.
