Kudos to Joe Biden for going to Ukraine and publicly confronting Putin in what he considers his back yard. It is a good thing, once in a while, to remind the dictators of the world that they have a lot more to fear from the U.S. than we do from them. I hope Biden follows up later this year by visiting Taiwan and giving China's bully Xi the same reminder of who we are and what we stand for. Standing up to tyranny makes a lot more sense than holding hands with Little Kim or bowing and scraping in Putin's presence and praising how strong and intelligent he is, like the last guy in the White House did. As for those Republicans in Congress who are so upset by what Biden did, I have one question: when did coddling Communist states become the accepted foreign policy of the GOP? Remember, from the 1940s to the 1990s, when the GOP bragged about how much they detested Communists and that party's presidents routinely stood up to them? Did all those people die off?
Now, as for that train wreck in Ohio that poisoned that small town, here's what will happen. The railroad, now that all this bad publicity is focused on them, will halfheartedly clean up the area until the next big news story comes along, and all the reporters and cameras go away. Then the railroad will pull out their cleanup crews, lawyer up, and dare the townspeople and federal government to make them do anything else. There will be hearing after hearing, in one courtroom after another, and appeal after appeal, for the next decade until the government changes party control and the town runs out of lawyer money. At worst the railroad will get a little slap on the wrist and pay a token fine, then move on as if nothing happened. The town will still be a cesspool of chemicals and sick people, but as long as the stockholders make profits, why should Norfolk Southern care?
Oh, one last thing. The media —left, right and in between — is going nuts over the presidential candidacy of Nikki Haley and praising her to the heavens. They did the same thing for Jeb Bush leading into the 2016 election on the GOP side and for Hillary Clinton on the Democratic side. How did that work out for either of them? Name a single GOP primary, even one, where Haley could beat Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. Will the media rescue her when her campaign crashes and burns?
Richard Wilkinson
Amory
