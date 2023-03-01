Kudos to Joe Biden for going to Ukraine and publicly confronting Putin in what he considers his back yard. It is a good thing, once in a while, to remind the dictators of the world that they have a lot more to fear from the U.S. than we do from them. I hope Biden follows up later this year by visiting Taiwan and giving China's bully Xi the same reminder of who we are and what we stand for. Standing up to tyranny makes a lot more sense than holding hands with Little Kim or bowing and scraping in Putin's presence and praising how strong and intelligent he is, like the last guy in the White House did. As for those Republicans in Congress who are so upset by what Biden did, I have one question: when did coddling Communist states become the accepted foreign policy of the GOP? Remember, from the 1940s to the 1990s, when the GOP bragged about how much they detested Communists and that party's presidents routinely stood up to them? Did all those people die off?

