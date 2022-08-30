I respond to the letter written by Jerry Hampton of Pontotoc and published in the Aug. 17 Daily Journal.
I am alarmed by the number of Americans siding with our enemy, Vladimir Putin, as Hampton does in his celebration of the Russian arrest of American basketball player Brittney Griner. (Hampton claims Griner makes $600,000 yearly, but she actually makes less than $230,000 playing for the Phoenix Mercury.)
Hampton claims Griner said America is racist. I found no evidence that Griner, the daughter of a law enforcement sheriff who served America in the Vietnam war in 1968-69, said America is racist.
If she did say that, she is correct. America has a strong racist streak from Boston to Los Angeles, and has since white people showed up from Europe with African slaves and started killing natives whose people had been on this continent for millennia.
The day in 1978 at Tupelo High School that we were taught about the Mississippi murders of Chaney, Goodman and Schwerner stands out in my memory because it was unusual to be taught about such American history. When I later learned about the 1921 Tulsa race riot, the Orangeburg massacre, the Jackson State student killings and the awful racist life of Congressman John Rankin of Tupelo, I wondered why we were not taught about this history in school.
Racism is not just history in America, it is the present. When the slogan “Black Lives Matter” emerged, I understood it because I have heard for years in Northeast Mississippi that Black lives don’t matter. “It’s just n*****s killing n*****s, who cares” is hate I have heard repeatedly from people of all walks of life in everyday Northeast Mississippi situations, from pumping gasoline to grocery store aisles.
It showed in the recent news of Black kids being targeted for harm in Ripley, and the hate I have heard from Northeast Mississippians about the recent murder of a gay Black man in Oxford. (“We ought to give the killer a medal!”)
Baptist pastor Rodney W. Kennedy, writing in Baptist News Global, wonders if the American whites who do not support the American held by Putin fail to do so because of racism. I wonder what Kennedy would think of Hampton’s letter.
– Chico Harris, Tupelo
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.