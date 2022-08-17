I am responding to a couple things that were in last week's paper.
First, Wanda Waldrop's letter supporting controversial Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis. With no proof at all, Waldrop accused District Attorney John Weddle of racism. Did you ever consider that Davis may have committed a crime? Her guilt or innocence will be decided in court as it should be. If a Black DA was prosecuting Ms. Waldrop, would Nettie Davis come to her defense?
Sid Salter said that installing air conditioning in Parchman was "basic humanity." How much basic humanity did the murderers, rapists, kidnappers, armed robbers and child molesters show their victims? I am so sick of these people that take up for convicts. What about victims of crime? Who stands for them?
Instead of air conditioners in Parchman, we should have executions. That's right, executions. I recently retired after working 50 years. I'm not perfect, but I've never been to jail because I don't do things to be arrested. I live a crime-free life, and every prisoner in Parchman could have done the same. Nobody has to be a criminal.
Finally, Brittney Griner got exactly what she deserves. For years, this woman making $600,000 a year has refused to stand for the national anthem all the while telling us how sorry and racist America is. It's so funny she's now begging President Biden to get her back into this awful country. But I am in favor of getting her back, and she should have to stand and sing the national anthem every day for nine and a half years.
Jerry Hampton,
Pontotoc
