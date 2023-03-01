Mississippi is paving the way for young and innovative entrepreneurs to thrive in their efforts. After seeing the article “Small Business Development Center Offers Statewide Virtual Access,” the threat of last year’s overreaching legislation to dismantle American tech companies — S. 2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA), and S. 2710, the Open App Markets Act — is even more concerning.
With the help from the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant, the SBDC out of Oxford has received $409,112 of funding to create 10 private virtual learning centers for new Small Business Developers in the Mississippi community, mostly near community colleges. Additional support includes a $75,000 funding match that has been given by the Regions Foundation.
These learning centers that will assist those dreaming of starting up their own business include 55-inch touch screen Microsoft Surface hubs that are portable for practicality. These are planned to be operational by March.
However, the proposed pieces of legislation would undermine large tech innovators with needless restrictions and regulations, which will ultimately lead to overregulation of innovative companies, such as the Mississippi SBDC. College students and small businesses who depend on these digital tools — such as Google Docs, Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Teams, etc. — will suffer. By passing new antitrust legislation, helpful free services that benefit student education and the growth of small businesses would cease to exist.
Mississippi is busy taking steps towards the growth of our small businesses and enacting such legislation would eventually jeopardize the economic growth of the state. I urge you to oppose legislation that jeopardizes the digital tools that tech companies offer and put Mississippians first.
Taylor Kelly
Belden
