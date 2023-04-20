I am writing to encourage a city-wide discussion regarding the Tupelo Police Department’s proposal to deploy a city-wide video surveillance network. Let me be clear. I strongly support the TPD and appreciate very much the direction that Chief John Quaka is taking the department.
I have questions regarding the surveillance network, however, that I believe require discussion and community input. My understanding is that the TPD intends for this program to increase public safety (which I totally support). What I suggest is that the TPD and Chief Quaka provide the residents of Tupelo an opportunity to learn about the project and to voice their collective opinions on it.
The following are questions for the discussions that I suggest:
• What will this “surveillance net” look like? Will there be flashing blue lights on light poles in the less affluent neighborhoods, or will cameras be disguised so that citizens will be unaware that their movements are being surveilled?
• What do studies show from cities that have put such programs in place? Has crime decreased?
• How do we square the idea of Tupelo as the All-America City with the idea that its crime level requires persistent surveillance to maintain order?
• How would neighborhood residents join the system? Will participants’ neighbors be aware of a neighbor’s joining? Would neighborhood associations?
• How long will the TPD store the video footage gathered?
• Who will have access to the surveillance? Only select TPD leaders? Will the surveillance be shared with other police departments, the sheriff’s department or state law enforcement?
• What training will “users” of the data be required to complete?
• What safeguards will be in place to prevent misuse, either institutional or individual?
• Could not the police chief or a knowledgeable representative speak to each of Tupelo’s neighborhood associations as well as present a public forum on the proposal?
Unfortunately, history teaches that once such systems are in place, they become permanent. I strongly suggest that before expending additional taxpayer dollars that the TPD provide further education to the Tupelo community at large.
Dinetia M. Newman
Tupelo
