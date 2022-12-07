LETTER TO THE EDITOR Power association board election process needs fixing By TERRY H. OAKS of Pontotoc Dec 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear EditorI am writing this letter to you in hopes that this will reach the members of Pontotoc Electric Power association.For twelve years I have served on the Board of Directors, so I accept and take blame for my part, which is one ninth of this problem.The voting process for the Board of Directors has dead members that has been dead for as many as fifty years are receiving ballots to vote and other members are forging their names.I was the first to ever run for Board of Directors twelve years ago and to my knowledge the voter members have never been purged.There is a runoff election going on right now and dead people could or could not play a role in who wins.The voter members roll needs to be purged.More and more members need to run for the election of Board Member in your district at PEPA. Everyone deserves a fair, equal and legal election, and the right be a candidate.I worked at PEPA for six years and was blessed to be a Board Member for twelve years, but the voting process needs to be cleaned up.The members deserve that.Thank you for your time and hopefully members can get this changed.Terry H. OaksPontotoc Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Election Voter Runoff Politics Board Of Directors Ballot Pepa Board Member Recommended for you Submit a Letter If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Weather Currently in Tupelo 71°F Cloudy 72°F / 67°F 3 PM 71°F 4 PM 71°F 5 PM 69°F 6 PM 68°F 7 PM 67°F Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Sections © Copyright 2022 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.