Abraham Lincoln defined democracy in his Gettysburg Address as a government of the people, by the people and for the people. I have been a nurse approximately 40 years. I have worked on hospital floors, in clinics, home health, etc.
My role as a nurse has allowed me to see people at their worst (death, dying, suffering, loss of dignity and financial issues). The last four years I have worked closely with the aged and special needs. These two groups of people are cared for by family members, friends, spouses and neighbors. It is unfortunate that people with special needs are often forgotten or passed over in our society.
Caregiving is very demanding — 24/7 and 365 days a year. The journey is challenging, lonesome and, at times, overwhelming. In Mississippi, 500,000 people are caring for older parents, children, spouses or other loved ones. Mississippi has a Medicaid Waiver Program, and most people are not aware of it and how the program can benefit them. The program can provide respite for those who qualify.
However, the system is broken and ineffective.
Mississippians seeking to enroll in the program must wait one to four years to qualify. Unfortunately, many die waiting to be enrolled in the program.
We the people can make a difference in improving the waiver program. We elect legislators to be our voices. We depend on them to pass laws to help families who are truly in need. Communication is crucial in this process — whether writing letters, sending emails and texts, attending town hall meetings or making phone calls to your representative or senator.
I am asking you to contact Sen. Barbara Blackmon, who has already begun the process by introducing Senate Bill 2317. You can contact her at 601-359-3237 for additional information about the bill.
You can also contact Sen. Kevin Blackwell, who is chairman of the Senate Medicaid Committee, at 601-359-2220. He can answer questions about Medicaid. He needs to know that caregivers need respite, and care recipients need an outlet and social stimulation.