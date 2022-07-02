Ms. Amber Nichols-Buckley stated in her June 26 column that Gov. Tate Reeves was wrong when he stated that overturning Roe v. Wade would make children safer. It seems fundamental that if children are not murdered in the womb they will be safer.
She stated that the mortality rate of children is high in Mississippi. I can assure her that the mortality rate in the womb is much higher with Roe than without it.
She stated that more children in our population will result in more poverty. It doesn’t have to be so. the availability of children to be adopted is so scarce that many people have to adopt from foreign countries. Without Roe, it stands to reason that there will be a greater opportunity for adoption in this country.
She states there is a “constitutional right” to an abortion. There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that would allow the federal government to force states to allow abortion, but that is what they have been doing for the last 50 years under Roe. Roe was unconstitutional.
I am an old man, and I suspect Ms. Nichols-Buckley is much younger than myself. I am old enough to remember when teen pregnancy was quite rare. I would suggest that in an earlier era, abstinence was considered wise and pregnancy was something that should be delayed until marriage. It is not just an old-fashioned idea. It is just plain common sense.