MHSAA looks at this as a recruiting tool, which is a violation when done during certain months of the year. Coach Holiday has never done a 7-on-7 camp. For the life of me, I don't understand why there wasn't some type of appeal. If there was a coach on the staff participating on 7-on-7 camps, he would have been suspended for so many games or forced to step away, depending on the situation. Instead, there was a drastic decision made that could possibly be more detrimental to the school.
A good high school coach has such a powerful, positive influence on these young men, and that is exactly what Coach Shaune Holiday is and has been. For the past 13 years Coach Holiday has lived and breathed TCPS. He lives directly across the street from the school. His youngest son has been going to TCPS since the third grade. His senior year is this fall. This is so wrong! What or where is the logic in this decision?
When this August gets here and those special fall Friday nights have lost that electric atmosphere, tickets sales are way down, concession stands are down and the overall morale is also down, it will be then at that time that the individuals that were involved in making this snap decision will realize what a huge mistake has been made. The true innocent victims in this terrible situation are the young men that put on the helmets and pads.
Now, for some clarification. Hayes Dossett, my son, did nothing wrong. His name, along with three other team members, were mentioned in a sports article first published online on May 29, 2022. I gave Hayes the option of attending TCPS or North Pontotoc High School, as we live five miles from TCPS and 17 miles from North Pontotoc. With distance being a major factor, he was persuaded by me to attend TCPS, so it is my fault. Put my name in the article.