On Veteran's Day 2021, I was looking at my honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy (1965-1971). I am proud of my service that took place over 50 years ago. I volunteered in 1965, although I had an approved job deferment. It was the patriotic thing to do. The Vietnam War was raging, and military service was not popular.
I read Sen. Roger Wicker's recent article in the Daily Journal, and I was impressed with his family's three generations of military service — a proud heritage. The article was good until he bashed the Democrats. He is now cosponsoring legislation to give honorable discharges to military personnel who refused to get mandated vaccinations! The Republican Party must bear responsibility for the partisanship concerning masks and vaccinations. We are now over 780,000-plus COVID-19 deaths — shocking and sad!
I received "oversea shots" all four years of my active duty with a cocktail given in each arm. I did not question what was in them, knowing that the Navy had my health as a top priority. I was stationed on the U.S.S. Little Rock (CLG 4) from 1967-1969, home-ported in Italy. There is nowhere to hide on a ship. Everything is close contact — waiting in line to eat, to take a shower, close working conditions, sleeping compartments the size of your average living room to house 50-plus men and their lockers, etc.
A pandemic crates havoc, and that is what happened in March 2020 aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. Approximately 1,300 men of the 4,800-man crew eventually contracted COVID-19. This is a sad chapter where nobody initially stood up for the health of this crew except for Capt. Brett Crozier, who wrote "the letter." He lost his command as a result. Were his superiors and politicians afraid of a "tweet storm?" Remember, COVID-19 was just a Democratic hoax at the time! Google it!
To give an honorable discharge for refusing a potential life-saving shot cheapens the honorable discharge, which is based on honest and faithful service. Wicker needs to stop this action immediately!