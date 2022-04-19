LETTER TO THE EDITOR Shelton should stop complaining about demolitions By CHRIS VAN HORN of Tupelo Apr 19, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am sure former Mayor (Jason) Shelton has other things he could involve himself with. Playing the “poor me” is getting old. It’s wonderful to drive around town and see the eye sores being cleaned up.– Chris Van Horn,Tupelo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Click Here to See Full Forecast Submit a Letter If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.