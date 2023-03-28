I worked in a Lee County school for one year: 2020 during COVID-19. My task was to movitivate seven troubled boys in the sixth grade in just 30 days.
First, I spread them out. The noise level went from 100 to 20. Their grades and behavior improved dramatically. The ISS officer told me they never came back.
If spreading out the worst kids produces amazing results, why not do it for all the kids.? Why keep packing 25 or more kids in a room?
Administrators blame absenteeism. They blame COVID. They blame, blame. Hand-wringing that we've lost a generation of kids. Balony.
I did my research. I challenge anyone to Google "smaller class sizes gain amazing results." Everywhere! No more than 12 children to a classroom. Grades go through the roof. Teachers love it. Kids excel. That'st it. It's not complicated.
I tried to convince the Lee County School Board of this very fact. I made a presentation to them and proved my case. I provided the studies. They're plentiful. Dead silence. Like it can't be done. It's lack of will and innovation. Administrators aren't the smartest tool in the shed. Teachers are. Put the premise to them and see what happens.
In my presentation, I detailed the two kinds of costs. Physical, as in two to three mobile classrooms with drop-down screens and a camera on the English or Science teacher in the main building. The other cost is staggering: the loss of human potential to be successful. Doctors, poets, cosmetologists, editors, you name it.
However, the way it is now, year after year, is failure because county-level administrators do the same thing over and over expecting different results than schools that are F for multiple years way before COVID came along and provided a good excuse for their failure to educate.
Tons of kids don't make it through the eight grade. Whose fault is that? Try smaller class sizes for one grade for one year. Something is impossible until somebody does it. I'll give anyone my letter that recapped my presentation. Find me on Facebook.
Keith Merritt
Tupelo
