In their columns in your Sunday paper, both Michael Reagan and Cal Thomas make the point that unless shootings in Chicago are condemned as vigorously as supermarket, church or school shootings, Democrats have no right to complain about those other shootings.
So, unless all shootings are condemned equally, we should ignore all of them? That is peculiar reasoning, isn't it? Gun rights folks say gun laws don't work and more gun laws won't work either. OK, let's go with that. If gun laws don't work, and can't be made to work, why not repeal all gun laws in all 50 states? Since fewer guns don't work, why not allow more guns, thousands more of them? Let every graduate in cap and gown, when they walk across the stage, get a diploma with one hand and a gun with the other. I guarantee they will use the gun hundreds more times than that worthless scrap of paper.
If more guns are the answer, not less, let the federal government issue a gun to every person over the age of 18 in every state. If they don't want guns, give them one anyway. Conservatives should be delighted because, after all, more guns make everyone safer; they have told us that for years, so why not do it?
Every person you see in church or a sports stadium, each person pushing a cart in the grocery, every teacher, every employee in every workplace, everyone on a plane or train or bus, might be armed and you never know it! Now, don't all of you feel so much safer? If you seriously believe more guns are the answer to all our problems instead of gun laws, then voice your support for guns for anyone, anywhere, anytime. Erase all the lines between more guns and less guns and make it permanent open season.
Too extreme for you? All right, then, where would you draw the lines on guns? Say it. Quit complaining, and let's see where you make a stand. Go for it.