I’ve stewed on this for over 24 hours. I got a response from MEMA regarding our power outage because of the storms. If you are on SNAP, please be sure to talk to your caseworker about getting money added back to your account.
For those of us not receiving SNAP, because there was no federal disaster declared, there are no funds available. That was the general synopsis of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s email to me.
Now, let’s forget SNAP completely, as that is a federal program. I concur. Gov. Tate Reeves, however, does have the authority to declare a disaster. Granted, those in suits down in Jackson — Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Jody Steverson — probably wouldn’t consider the hard-working, struggling people who lost hundreds of dollars worth of food, as experiencing a “disaster.” I can most assuredly tell you that we did.
What we experienced was an act of nature — an ugly, dark side of nature. This wasn’t the fault of anyone. No fault lies with Tippah Electric Power Association; they did the best they could and acted as quickly as they could to restore power.
Now, if our representatives lack the fortitude or merely cannot empathize enough with their constituents to knock on Tate Reeves’ door and get some funds up here in North Mississippi, they have no right to ask for votes.
We lost hundreds of dollars. Thousands of Mississippi families who do not qualify for federal SNAP benefits need help. Thousands of families were affected. Thousands of dollars’ worth of food was lost. My goodness, if there is that much of a disconnect between North Mississippi and the good ole boys in Jackson, we have a problem.
Voters have a problem. The working poor have a problem. Families on the brink have a problem. Can someone please ring up Jackson and ask why this hasn’t been addressed? I don’t have the gas or time to drive to Jackson and stand in for them.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.