LETTER TO THE EDITOR Thank God for abortion ruling By DOROTHY HOWELL of Potts Camp Jul 2, 2022 When our president says "it is a sad day for America" when we vote to stop killing our babies, what can we expect next?Has he ever held a precious newborn baby in his arms and realized what a miracle he is holding?When this nation stands before the Lord, we will answer for killing 6 million-plus babies in the last 49 years. Thank God for this new ruling. Maybe now a baby will be safe in his mother's womb.–Dorothy Howell, Potts Camp