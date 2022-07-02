When our president says "it is a sad day for America" when we vote to stop killing our babies, what can we expect next?

Has he ever held a precious newborn baby in his arms and realized what a miracle he is holding?

When this nation stands before the Lord, we will answer for killing 6 million-plus babies in the last 49 years. 

Thank God for this new ruling. Maybe now a baby will be safe in his mother's womb.

–Dorothy Howell, Potts Camp

